Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after buying an additional 288,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $60.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

