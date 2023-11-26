Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Acquires 166,559 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 258.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,559 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

