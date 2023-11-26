C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $1,503,866.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at $223,395,556.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, October 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92.

On Thursday, September 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Walmart stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.95. The company has a market capitalization of $420.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.