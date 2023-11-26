Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cactus news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Bender sold 19,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,066,071.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,362 shares of company stock worth $15,113,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

