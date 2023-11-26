California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 51,186 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Knife River at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNF. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of KNF opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

