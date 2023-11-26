California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of GAP worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Up 0.3 %

GPS stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 188.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GPS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 11,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $190,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 11,741 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $190,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $844,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,714. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

