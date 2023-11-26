California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Herc worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 51.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Herc Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $124.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $162.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

