California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,672 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

SFBS stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

