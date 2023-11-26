Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.48% of Calix worth $82,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 64.6% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 45.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Calix by 483.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Performance

CALX opened at $38.08 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CALX

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.