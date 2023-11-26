Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Callon Petroleum worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE CPE opened at $32.67 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.