Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Shares Up 3.3%

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 3,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 190,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGC. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Canadian Gold to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Gold from C$0.56 to C$0.66 in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

