Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) vs. MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Financial Survey

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) and Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MINISO Group and Ceconomy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ceconomy 0 0 0 0 N/A

MINISO Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.90, suggesting a potential upside of 10.89%. Given MINISO Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than Ceconomy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $1.58 billion 5.02 $254.37 million $0.89 28.27 Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A 0.39 6.03

This table compares MINISO Group and Ceconomy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MINISO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ceconomy. Ceconomy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MINISO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of MINISO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Ceconomy shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of MINISO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and Ceconomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group 15.75% 22.97% 15.11% Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MINISO Group beats Ceconomy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company also offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. The company is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

