Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,046,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Cenovus Energy worth $85,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $866,944,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

