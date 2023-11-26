Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,947 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Certara by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Certara by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Certara by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Certara by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Certara Trading Up 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

