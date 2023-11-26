Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 10,427 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

OCSL stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 138.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

