Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 247 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.13% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

FTLS stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.