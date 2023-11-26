Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,540 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 130.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Encore Wire were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $2,705,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $1,966,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $196.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.66 and its 200 day moving average is $174.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.26. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.