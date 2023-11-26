Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,619 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.21% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FINX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

