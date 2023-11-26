Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,451 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.