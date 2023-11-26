Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 26,591 Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.27% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,914,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS YMAR opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.