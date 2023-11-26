Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 7,108 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mplx were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mplx by 519.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after buying an additional 3,604,755 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 610.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 756,787 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Mplx Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

