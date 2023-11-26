Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 7,247 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.39% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

FTXN stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $256.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1804 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

