Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $63.11 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

