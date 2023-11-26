Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of ITM opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

