Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.04% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $159,000.
Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.
Quadratic Deflation ETF Cuts Dividend
Quadratic Deflation ETF Profile
The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.
