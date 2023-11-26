Cetera Investment Advisers Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

