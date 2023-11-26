Cetera Investment Advisers Has $828,000 Stock Position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

DCF opened at $8.04 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

