Cetera Investment Advisers Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 66,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $192.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

