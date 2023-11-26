Cetera Investment Advisers Has $881,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,357,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,134,000 after purchasing an additional 351,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNC opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

