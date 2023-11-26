Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $821,000 in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,632 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $118,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,183.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $118,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,183.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $413,336. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PFGC stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

