Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $843,000 Investment in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.50% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,149,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,952,000.

Get Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF alerts:

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.