Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

