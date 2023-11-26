Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.78% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 464.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DYLD opened at $22.17 on Friday. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.0787 dividend. This is a boost from LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

