Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IDU opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $90.27.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

