Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $63.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Profile

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

