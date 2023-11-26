Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 92,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AAP opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $158.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

