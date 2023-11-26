Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,986 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

