Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,117 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.23% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMHI. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

