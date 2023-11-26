Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,231 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $243,010,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,573,000 after buying an additional 5,171,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,271,000 after buying an additional 1,565,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $47.46 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

