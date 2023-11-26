Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,928 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.14% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 554,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 418,635 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6,767.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 268,608 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,053,000.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.75 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.