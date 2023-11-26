Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 376 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $10,710,454.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,779 shares of company stock worth $11,178,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $235.09 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

