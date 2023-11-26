Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 456 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,020.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

