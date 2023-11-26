Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.60% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

