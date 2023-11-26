Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.07% of AXIS Capital worth $49,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

AXS stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

