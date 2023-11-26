Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Murphy Oil worth $49,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

