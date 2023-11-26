Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $49,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $11.24 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 484.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

