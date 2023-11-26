Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 92,234 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $47,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.