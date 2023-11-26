Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $49,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 190.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,477,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.37. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

