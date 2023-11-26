Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $47.90 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.83% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $47,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $73.55 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

