Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $48.51 Million Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.14% of ONE Gas worth $48,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,526,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $58.99 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

